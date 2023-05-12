Menu
News in Brief

TVNZ chair to exit next month

Andy Coupe. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 12 May 2023
TVNZ chair Andy Coupe will step down from his role next month as the government plans wholesale changes to the broadcaster’s board.Coupe follows chief executive Simon Power out of the door on June 30 as broadcasting minister Willie Jackson prepares to reshape the media group’s top team.Coupe confirmed his exit in an interview with the New Zealand Herald. He said he advised ministers last year he would not seek reappointment.TVNZ’s board roles come up for reappointment at the end of next month, and ministers are set to appoint...
Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes

Wayne Smith's podcast musings and Jason Paris' tweet made for an interesting week.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Economy

Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong

There was a monthly net migration gain of 12,100 people in March. 

Rebecca Howard 12:29pm
Technology

$72m deal for 5G spectrum access signed today

Each telco will invest $24m into the Rural Connectivity Group in exchange for the C-band spectrum.

Ben Moore 12:15pm
