News in Brief

Westpac Bank no longer expects a February rate hike

(Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
Westpac Bank no longer expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lift the official cash rate in 2024.Westpac had been forecasting one more increase, but chief economist Kelly Eckhold said: “The case for a hike in February now looks too thin."Eckhold added that Thursday’s gross domestic product data told the bank that the economy was in "a much weaker position" than it or the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) thought "even a few weeks ago”.The RBNZ kept the official cash rate (OCR) on hold at 5.5% in November but t...
NZ sharemarket flat but more than $300m changes hands
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat but more than $300m changes hands

Shares worth $320.21m changed hands due to indices rebalancing.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option

The push to use Auckland's Tank Farm for the national stadium is significant.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option
Economy Free

Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting

Manufacturing in NZ contracts for the ninth consecutive month.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:58am
Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting