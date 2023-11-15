Menu
NZME reveals three-year strategy

CEO Michael Boggs says the digital business is now funding journalism into the future. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
NZME’s publishing digital subscriptions, including those for nzherald.co.nz, now sit at 179,000, the company revealed today, with digital revenue now making up almost a third of the company’s income.The media firm – owner of the NZ Herald, BusinessDesk, a suite of radio stations and property portal OneRoof – has today opened the hood on its business and revealed a new three-year future strategy as part of its 2023 investor day presentation.The presentation highlights how tough 2023 has been economically – digital p...
Influx of migrants helps shore up economy but spending still soft
Immigration

Influx of migrants helps shore up economy but spending still soft

Meanwhile, more than 71,200 New Zealanders left, at least half to Australia.

Staff reporters 2:40pm
Energy

End the talk, do a deal: Contact's message to Rio Tinto

Once this was done, there would be more investment in new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:22pm
Markets

Serko lifts guidance as business travel returns

Cash burn reduced by 84%.

Ben Moore 1:40pm
