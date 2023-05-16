Menu
OIO assesses Enviro NZ potential non-compliance over public walkway

Enviro NZ bought 275 hectares of sensitive land in Pōkeno, Waikato, in 2019 to operate as a cleanfill and recycling plant. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Cécile Meier
Tue, 16 May 2023
A leading rubbish and recycling business is being assessed after it failed to meet a deadline to agree to a route for a public walking track and car park over sensitive land it bought in 2019.Enviro NZ, one of two waste management businesses holding most kerbside collection contracts with councils around the country, bought 275 hectares of sensitive land in Pōkeno, Waikato, in September 2019 for $25 million.  Enviro NZ and Waste Management are the two biggest players in New Zealand’s rubbish and recycling industry. As well as contrac...
Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps
Markets

Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps

Generation-only company Manawa Energy plans to double its electricity generation by 2030.

Greg Hurrell 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Bloomberg

Private lenders hire restructuring pros as defaults loom

Around 76% of private credit executives expect higher defaults.

Bloomberg 5:00am
