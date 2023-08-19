Menu
On the Money

On the Money: a Yellow lesson, Saville's bright idea, Rakon votes and more

If it weren't for your gumboots, where would you be? (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 19 Aug 2023
Chatham Rule, the Eagle has landedHaving failed to scoop the Wellington mayoralty, Labour’s Rongotai MP Paul Eagle has this year had to face being surplus to requirements in both Wellington local body politics and national politics, with former fellow councillor Laurie Foon standing in Rongotai for Labour this year.He has come up with a solution that has just a hint of exile about it.Eagle will join the Chatham Islands county council as its chief executive, starting Nov 1, a fortnight after the Oct 14 general election.However, Eagle does...
What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?
Retail

What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

NZ's burgeoning craft beer sector is battling exploding costs and shrinking wallets.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Charles Finny: Going under in a sea of wealth

Ruminations on the closure of a café.

Charles Finny 5:00am
Going under in a sea of wealth
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Why the US share market is so strong this year

Earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have stabilised or been reconfirmed.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Why the US share market is so strong this year

