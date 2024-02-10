Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Bedding in clients, Warriors in pain, and more ...

On the Money: Bedding in clients, Warriors in pain, and more ...
Will we hear AFT Pharmaceuticals boss Hartley Atkinson shout, "up the Wahs"? (Image: AFT)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
Horizontal coach?Eyebrows were raised in corporate circles this week as it emerged a high-profile spin doctor's career has taken a cheeky turn.The PR exited a global agency over the summer and has of late been touting “coaching services” to all and sundry. While the idea of “coaching services” may seem an innocuous buzzword to some, this isn’t a new way of hyping corporate communications. This PR’s services are, in fact, being offered on adult content site OnlyFans. On the Money does not co...
Tinder for talent meets foreign tax roadblock
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Tinder for talent meets foreign tax roadblock

The more smart and connected people living in NZ and sharing their knowledge, the better.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Technology

Zuckerberg’s AI plan hinges on your Facebook and Insta data

He’s been reckless with personal info and wants to exploit it again. Do you trust him?

Bloomberg 5:00am
Zuckerberg’s AI plan hinges on your Facebook and Insta data
World

Modi can’t be everywhere in India. Cutouts of him can

Ubiquitous images of the PM are embraced enthusiastically. Too much so, some say.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Modi can’t be everywhere in India. Cutouts of him can

More On the Money

On the Money: Milky bonds, flamboyant accountants and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Milky bonds, flamboyant accountants and more ...

A risky Synlait bond, humorous accountants, criticising Wellington council and more.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Feb 2024
On the Money: Grant Baker, Liam Lawson, Ferraris and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Grant Baker, Liam Lawson, Ferraris and more ...

How Labour riled the horsey set, govt hit the ground dawdling & Izzy's lawyer puzzled.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Jan 2024
On the Money: Davos, sprinklers and very large boats
On the Money

On the Money: Davos, sprinklers and very large boats

What Brad Olsen got up to in Davos, and who will lead ferry review?

Pattrick Smellie 20 Jan 2024
On the Money: the taxi waits for no one and more
Editor's Picks

On the Money: the taxi waits for no one and more

Grant Baker trims stake, Wellington's moving, Wānaka's woes and other offerings.

Paul McBeth 23 Dec 2023