On the Money

On the Money: Cam's million dollar media play, Wellington's shark tank, and more

At least someone's making money out of media. (Image: MediaWorks)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 21 Oct 2023
Cam’s million-dollar smileQantas head of international Cam Wallace (pictured) might rue a missed opportunity to sell MediaWorks to Sky TV when he was chief executive, but On the Money is sure he won’t be harbouring too many ill feelings towards his ailing former employer.The broadcaster finally filed its late 2022 accounts on Friday, which confirmed plenty of red ink and some likely tense conversations between new CEO Wendy Palmer and the company’s lender, Westpac.Previous accounts had already outlined Wallace’s inc...
Investments Free

Money Answers: will mortgage rates go up again?
