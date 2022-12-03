On the Money: chips for chips, Queen St farmers win at Fieldays and more

Chips off the new boiler: Megan Woods, centre, and fellow chipperati. (Image: McCain's)

Aah, McCain, you've done it again!Energy minister Megan Woods was on photo opportunity duty in Timaru on Tuesday, ensuring publicity for the conversion of a very large coal-fired boiler to run instead on domestically sourced wood chips.With $2.9 million of the $5.6m conversion coming from the government investment in decarbonising industry fund (GIDI), the conversion has the equivalent carbon emissions-reducing impact to taking 11,000 cars off the road.The beneficiary is McCain, a company well-known to the nation’s supermarket sh...