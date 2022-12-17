On The Money: Dave ‘Hendo’ Henderson's back, Olsen’s dogometrics and more

Back in the driving seat – Dave Henderson pictured here in 2006. (Image: NZME)

Guess who’s back?It’s been 12 long years for Christchurch property developer Dave ‘Hendo’ Henderson, but he’s finally allowed back behind the wheel of a company. Sent to timeout in November 2010 when his Property Ventures empire collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis and his personal guarantees on more than $100 million saw his second bankruptcy, the courts weren’t keen on opening up the entrepreneurial gates when he was conditionally discharged in 2017, slapping on another five years to hi...