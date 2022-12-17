Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On The Money: Dave ‘Hendo’ Henderson's back, Olsen’s dogometrics and more

On The Money: Dave ‘Hendo’ Henderson's back, Olsen’s dogometrics and more
Back in the driving seat – Dave Henderson pictured here in 2006. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 17 Dec 2022
Guess who’s back?It’s been 12 long years for Christchurch property developer Dave ‘Hendo’ Henderson, but he’s finally allowed back behind the wheel of a company. Sent to timeout in November 2010 when his Property Ventures empire collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis and his personal guarantees on more than $100 million saw his second bankruptcy, the courts weren’t keen on opening up the entrepreneurial gates when he was conditionally discharged in 2017, slapping on another five years to hi...
Law & Regulation

Chopper charity turns to court over asset transfer

Two trustees say the charity can’t transfer its helicopters, assets and funding into another entity.

Victoria Young 6:00am
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: It's the recession that isn't a recession

The Treasury may be predicting a recession, but nominal growth projections are a long way from showing one.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The downturn, the politicians and the bogeyman

Look out for speedbumps as the economy contracts in the new year.

Warren Couillault 5:00am

More On the Money

On the Money

On the Money: Patsy Reddy, Rose Delegat, Booster and more ...

OTM this week: NZ Rugby, Delegat, Allan Yeo and others ...

Victoria Young 10 Dec 2022
On the Money

On the Money: chips for chips, Queen St farmers win at Fieldays and more

Minister strikes a blow for carbon-zero chips, Jarden cleans up at Fieldays and more ...

Pattrick Smellie 03 Dec 2022
On the Money

On the Money: Rob Fyfe, Ross Taylor and My Food Bag

Rob Fyfe recycles, Ross Taylor disappoints, My Food Bag and the Reserve Bank.

Victoria Young 26 Nov 2022
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: CEO pay, awards season scoops, and more ...

Contact Energy's $5.8 million man, Kiwibank's Black Ferns coup, a Wellington nosh-up with a billionaire, an unexpected departure, and more ...

Pattrick Smellie 19 Nov 2022