On the Money: Fletcher, Adrian Orr, Brad Olsen and Michael Hill

Victoria Young
Sat, 20 Aug 2022

Fletcher chief executive Ross Taylor told media he gets the good with the bad. (Image: Fletcher)
Taylor made  On the Money reckons large increases in executive pay are only newsworthy if a company is underperforming or performing badly.If a company performs well, shareholders should expect the chief executive’s pay to go up, especially if the details of their pay package are already public.But I guess it’s human nature to take a prurient interest in remuneration that increases by multiple millions, as Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor’s did in the latest year.Fletcher lifted annual net...

Technology
MBIE gives $5.1m to three NZ research projects to use AI in health
Greg Hurrell | Sat, 20 Aug 2022

A company co-founded by an Oscar-winner who has worked on Avatar, King Kong, and Spiderman 2 will be working with three NZ-led research projects to use AI for better health outcomes.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: how do I pick a financial adviser?
Frances Cook | Sat, 20 Aug 2022

The problem is that, when it comes to picking an adviser, it’s a high-stakes exercise.

Opinion
Inflation: what if we're targeting the wrong things?
Warren Couillault | Sat, 20 Aug 2022

The key drivers of inflation are on the supply side.  Therefore, “demand management”, or a traditional Keynesian policy response, is not appropriate in such circumstances.  

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

