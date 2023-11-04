Menu
On the Money: Fulton Hogan, Precinct, Rakon and … MAGA?

Departing Fulton Hogan board member Michelle Henderson won a safety award in 2019. (Image: Safeguard magazine)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 04 Nov 2023
On ya bikeFulton Hogan waved goodbye to engineer Michelle Henderson from its board after its annual meeting last week, after a little more than two years as a director of one of the nation’s biggest quiet achievers.  Henderson’s appointment in 2021 was seen as something of a coup, given her pedigree; she’d spent most of her career with Rio Tinto and its local New Zealand Aluminium Smelters. She’d returned home to Invercargill in 2016 to take on the chief operating officer role...
