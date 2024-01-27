Menu
On the Money: Grant Baker, Liam Lawson, Ferraris and more ...
Liam Lawson and his commercial "minder", Grant Baker. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Grant Baker is a well-known car guy who recently purchased a rather nice Ferrari with an esteemed pedigree.  Baker, the chair of the New Zealand stock exchange-listed (NZX) Me Today and Turners Automotive, is now the proud owner of a 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello that was once guitarist Eric Clapton's. Baker says he was contacted by a dealer in the UK from whom he had bought a few cars (he has owned 49 Ferraris) about this “interesting vehicle”, which comes complete with a plaque commemorating its famous first owner and...
Beware of wacky stock market antics
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Beware of wacky stock market antics

When things get sticky, “cut your losses and let your winners ride”.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Investments Opinion

Money Answers: How do I reduce the financial stress of home ownership?

All budget problems come down to two fixes: you can earn more or spend less.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: How do I reduce the financial stress of home ownership?
Bloomberg Opinion

Weaponising Britain's inheritance tax is bad economics

The levy is unfair, but so are the proposals to reduce or abolish it.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Weaponising Britain's inheritance tax is bad economics

