Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: green-eyed politics, here's to the Harts, Aussie parochialism and more

On the Money: green-eyed politics, here's to the Harts, Aussie parochialism and more
The PM is on a charm offensive this year. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 29 Apr 2023
All the frillsChris Hipkins, the prime minister, was in Auckland on Thursday for another big anti-announcement. This time it turned out he was cancelling a hypothetical cyclone levy, an ephemeral capital gains tax, an imaginary wealth tax, and all “frills” in the upcoming budget.Hipkins arguably had to do this because the tax department’s investigation into high net-worth individuals had stoked all kinds of speculation about the shiny new taxes it might be foreshadowing. At the event, the PM said he wasn’t getting into t...
Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?

We can learn from the billionaire's entrepreneurial single-mindedness.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Bloomberg

Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax

The new foreigner property tax makes London and New York look cheap.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax
World

Investors swinging between oil and gold

The timing of the Fed's rates pivot and China’s recovery are the big unknowns.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Investors swinging between oil and gold

More On the Money

On the Money: NZX's class act, Craigs' taxing time, pure flattery and more
On the Money

On the Money: NZX's class act, Craigs' taxing time, pure flattery and more

Where's my Soul, a black mark for Spark, Summerset's conundrum and more.

Paul McBeth 22 Apr 2023
On the Money: DomPo no mo', a cool $2 mill, Reading between the lines and more
On the Money

On the Money: DomPo no mo', a cool $2 mill, Reading between the lines and more

Stuff's latest Succession plotline, a muscular proposition, alas poor ad placement and more. 

Paul McBeth 15 Apr 2023
On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more
On the Money

On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more

A new investment house in town, beauty and the repo-man, a grandmaster bows out and more ...

Paul McBeth 08 Apr 2023
ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Troy Bowker tells us what he really thinks of Stuart Nash.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Apr 2023