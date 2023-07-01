Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
What's up with Mark Hotchin? (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 01 Jul 2023
The millennium bugThere is nothing that gets Justice Pheroze Jagose more wound up than the Ministry of Justice’s document handling system, as some found out this week.Justice Jagose, a sibling of solicitor general Una Jagose, presided over the week-long trial for a lawsuit Mark Hotchin brought against Premier Properties Developments (PPD) with regards to a property he bought in 2018.On the first day of the trial on Monday, PPD’s lawyer, Sarah Wroe, asked if she could put her one and only witness, PDD’s director Manilal Hari, t...
Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling
Bloomberg

Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling

At historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Media Analysis

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

NZ’s move against Big Tech seems to be arriving at precisely the wrong time.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech
Finance

Warren Couillault: Don't mourn for crypto: it's leaping back to life

With tougher regulation, investors will trust the asset class more.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Don't mourn for crypto: it's leaping back to life

More On the Money

On the Money: Wayne’s world, burning Bridges, brutal Bubs and more
On the Money

On the Money: Wayne’s world, burning Bridges, brutal Bubs and more

Blood in the milk pail, smoke on the water, cash in the begging bowl and more.

Paul McBeth 24 Jun 2023
On the Money: King Scarfie returns, Deloitte's new flex and betting on the Bard
On the Money

On the Money: King Scarfie returns, Deloitte's new flex and betting on the Bard

The magic of Macca, making a political meal of things, real housewives and more.

Paul McBeth 17 Jun 2023
On the Money: Infratil's scaly feel, empty nesting with Air NZ, getting smart and more
On the Money

On the Money: Infratil's scaly feel, empty nesting with Air NZ, getting smart and more

Do you not take cash?, collective greed, a new Trio, a tame response and more.

Paul McBeth 10 Jun 2023
On the Money: order in the court, Ardern's new team, art for art's sake and more
On the Money

On the Money: order in the court, Ardern's new team, art for art's sake and more

I don't want no bubs, Stu's Bowen it, pushing the Bish out and more. 

Paul McBeth 03 Jun 2023