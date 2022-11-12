Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: John Key, MediaWorks, Heartland Group, and more

On the Money: John Key, MediaWorks, Heartland Group, and more
John Key's director fees from a year at ANZ are more than enough for a new chopper.
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Sat, 12 Nov 2022
Taking flightFormer prime minister John Key has a new helicopter on the go. The ANZ chairman’s Guimbal Cabri G2 is understood to be on order. The chopper costs a cool $600,000, according to this report in the NZ Herald.  That’s all in a year’s work for Key, however, who last year received $422,050 in 2022 for his role as chair of ANZ’s NZ outpost, and AU$290,251 (NZ$318,840) in director’s fees for the parent bank.We suspected the two-seater would allow Key, who has a helicopter licence, to nip down f...
Investments Free

Money Answers: how do you craft a stellar CV and cover letter?

Recruiters may rely on a computer algorithm to help them cull CVs.

Frances Cook 6:00am
World

Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy possible

Elon Musk returns to one of his key motivational tools for employees: dire warnings of financial disaster.  

Bloomberg 5:00am
Immigration

Immigration chaos does real harm to real people

There's no evidence to support the theory that high demand broke immigration's platform.

Iain MacLeod 5:00am

More On the Money

On the Money Free

ON THE MONEY: Singing lawyers, tall and fishy tales and more...

The Takeovers Code-inspired song, Grant Rosewarne moves on, and one of New Zealand's tallest journalists ducks to order. 

Pattrick Smellie 05 Nov 2022
On the Money

On the Money: Ralph Norris, Nick Grayston, Mark Troughear, Jenny Shipley and more

OTM this week: a massive incentive for The Warehouse boss Nick Grayston, with Wayne Brown, Mark Cairns, Jenny Shipley and more.

Victoria Young 29 Oct 2022
On the Money

On the Money: Datacom's new CTO, Phil Goff's new job, Air NZ's new flight, and more ...

In this week's edition, an unusual way to announce a job change, from a black jersey to the dark arts, how to sleep on the longest flight in the world, and more ...

Pattrick Smellie 22 Oct 2022
On the Money

On the Money: the crypto-curious, Max Key, who’s on Air NZ’s NY trip now, and more

OTM this week: Binance, Ben Thomas, The Starship Foundation, MTK Capital, Grant Robertson, and more.

Victoria Young 15 Oct 2022