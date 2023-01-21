On the Money: LanzaTech success, ABs' French connection, a Disney dreamboat and more

Who said science isn't sexy? (Image: Getty)

The 17-year overnight successHats off to LanzaTech’s Sean Simpson.The biofuels firm is about to join the Nasdaq next month with a meeting finally set for the SPAC shareholders meeting that will see the New Zealand-founded, Chicago-based company go public. The company seemed ahead of its time when OTM was a cub reporter struggling to work out what the fuss was all about, but as it matured and the importance of carbon recycling became more apparent it’s time to applaud the work of Simpson and his fellow co-founder Richard Forster...