Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: NZX's class act, Craigs' taxing time, pure flattery and more

On the Money: NZX's class act, Craigs' taxing time, pure flattery and more
Paula Rebstock was in hot demand at NZX's annual meeting. (Image: NZX)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 22 Apr 2023
Class acts, not back-upsThe absent-minded among us thought the appointment of Paula Rebstock to the board of the NZX in February smacked of succession plans, forgetting the events of October where former investment banker Rob Hamilton had been tapped for the top chair in the boardroom.As the SkyCity albatross grew heavier around Hamilton’s neck, On the Money pondered whether Rebstock’s hat was thrown in case circumstances played out the way they did.Not so, said the eventually-soon-to-be-departing chair James Miller. “We don&r...
Degrowth is not glamorous
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Degrowth is not glamorous

A society and an economy that doesn't grow isn't something you should wish for.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Opinion

Ian Powell: Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work

After his sacking, Rob Campbell thought a lot about what needed to be done to our health system. A lot of it is right.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The R Word: bad news, NZ, this is what's coming

In a recession, high levels of unemployment and economic hardship lead to social unrest, family pressures and crime. 

Warren Couillault 5:00am
The R Word: bad news, NZ, this is what's coming

More On the Money

On the Money: DomPo no mo', a cool $2 mill, Reading between the lines and more
On the Money

On the Money: DomPo no mo', a cool $2 mill, Reading between the lines and more

Stuff's latest Succession plotline, a muscular proposition, alas poor ad placement and more. 

Paul McBeth 15 Apr 2023
On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more
On the Money

On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more

A new investment house in town, beauty and the repo-man, a grandmaster bows out and more ...

Paul McBeth 08 Apr 2023
ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Troy Bowker tells us what he really thinks of Stuart Nash.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Apr 2023
On the Money: the mighty Hutt, a mayoral sighting, LiLo short-changed and more
On the Money

On the Money: the mighty Hutt, a mayoral sighting, LiLo short-changed and more

OTM this week: the PM finds a kindred spirit, Luxon's helpers don't go unnoticed, a spacey submission and more. 

Paul McBeth 25 Mar 2023