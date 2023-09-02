Menu
On the Money

On the Money: on the cover of Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam, you can sleep on it and more

Perennial Wellington favourites Shihad have played the San Fran many times. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 02 Sep 2023
The great rock ‘n’ roll swindleOn the Money occasionally regales some of our younger colleagues with stories of Wellington in the early 2000s, when the nightlife was teeming, and venues tried to out-quirk each other by being hipsterish before it was cool. Among the favoured venues was Indigo, later to become the San Francisco Bath House, upstairs on upper Cuba Street – a place where you could watch the Datsuns swing from the rafters or bump into the Phoenix Foundation’s Luke Buda on the balcony. No need to...
Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy
Cameron Bagrie: Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy

The rise of populism politics is becoming a plague.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Frances Cook: Money Answers: How do I find a financial adviser who understands wealth creation?

Beware. Plenty of cowboys are out there claiming they know more than they do.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: How do I find a financial adviser who understands wealth creation?
Warren Couillault: Stand by: earnings season good news might not last

If you announce something good, your shares are more than likely to sell off.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Stand by: earnings season good news might not last

