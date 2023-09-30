Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Pierre's Sanitarium speed dial, $23m forestry question and more

On the Money: Pierre's Sanitarium speed dial, $23m forestry question and more
Definitely Kiwi kids. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 30 Sep 2023
Kiwi kids are Weet-bix kidsOn the Money wonders whether Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden is ducking for cover as the Commerce Commission enters the fray between The Warehouse and Sanitarium as to whether the Seventh-day Adventist Church-owned food maker unfairly cut supply of the breakfast staple to the Red Sheds retailer. We haven’t seen this much commotion over the dry wheat products since the trans-Tasman advertising tussle as to whether it was Kiwi kids or Aussie kids who are Weet-bix kids. Van Heerden, of course...
Time for a numpty test for aspiring politicians?
Opinion

Ian McCrae: Time for a numpty test for aspiring politicians?

There's undoubtedly a role for numpties in parliament or politics would be boring.

Ian McCrae 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Costco and the power of cheap thrills

SES businesses operate with a low cost base and low margins.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Costco and the power of cheap thrills
Property

The multimillion-dollar condo fitted the bill – but it was the faux plants that sold it

Luxury candles. Expensive throws. Tom Ford coffee-table books. Staging sells.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The multimillion-dollar condo fitted the bill – but it was the faux plants that sold it

More On the Money

On the Money: searching for stardust, get a 'Rigor' on, Aussie interest and more
On the Money

On the Money: searching for stardust, get a 'Rigor' on, Aussie interest and more

I want my GDP shaken, not stirred, rugby wars, easy as ABC and more.

Paul McBeth 23 Sep 2023
On the Money: Straight talk on Breakers, fishing for king holdings, space men and more
On the Money

On the Money: Straight talk on Breakers, fishing for king holdings, space men and more

Matt Walsh blocks talk of a sale, Arming SoftBank, crazy diet pills vs sleep machines. 

Paul McBeth 16 Sep 2023
On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more
On the Money

On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more

Tripping down developers' lane, what a reshuffle, still Mainfreight. 

Paul McBeth 09 Sep 2023
On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more
On the Money

On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more

Chris vs Christopher, San Fran's new owner, Heartland's loans and more.

Paul McBeth 02 Sep 2023