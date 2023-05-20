Menu
On the Money

On the Money: tight budgets, outrageous lobbies, MPs trading and more

Reporters hang on the minister's every word. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 20 May 2023
T’s & C’s pleaseOn the Money might have thought the tightened up approach to the budget this week would thin out the sweaty throngs of journalists, analysts, lobbyists and other hangers-on. Unlike past years, every attendee was required to swear an affirmation that they’d respect the lock-up conditions of keeping things, ahem, locked up. Officials were obviously still a little gun-shy after last year’s accidental breach of the embargo that saw the Wall Street Journal banned from Treasury briefings until 202...
Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?
Technology Free

Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?

The game developer believes there is an international demand for authentic storytelling within games - technology will bring stories to life.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

The fight over the future of global payments

Digital payments have transformed domestic finance. Now competition is going global.

The Economist 5:00am
The fight over the future of global payments
Media

NZ's Special Group bags another international award

Judges said it was an "awesome" portfolio of work from a dream team.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZ's Special Group bags another international award

