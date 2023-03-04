Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Tim Boyd - he's back; James Lee - he's leaving, and more...

On the Money: Tim Boyd - he's back; James Lee - he's leaving, and more...
Moving on: Jarden's James Lee. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 04 Mar 2023
Pushed or fell? The imminent and unexpected departure of James Lee as CEO at Jarden took many by surprise this week and raises questions about his project to establish the firm as a player in the Australian investment banking scene.While no one was willing to put a name to their views, the fact that Lee’s departure was announced barely a month before his end date suggests there’s more to it than the reason offered to staff, which was a desire to “spend more time with his young family” before deciding what to do next...
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Who wouldn’t want exposure to the retirement sector?

Some of the leading players in the listed retirement sector have been raising capital.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Health

New drugs could end the world’s obesity epidemic

The long-term effects must be carefully studied. But the excitement is justified.

The Economist 5:00am
Sport

Qatari sheikh not sold on son's $9.6 billion Man U bid

Former prime minister admits he's not a football fan. "I'm an investor." 

Bloomberg 5:00am

More On the Money

On the Money

On the Money: Bringing the cash, more MediaWorks moves, Back to business and more

Flying money bags, cooling M&A, wily warhorses, square pegs and more.

Paul McBeth 25 Feb 2023
On the Money

On the Money: Air NZ, Chippy, Vulcan Steel and more

OTM this week: Chippy's curse, the worst weather advertising, Starlink and more. 

Victoria Young 18 Feb 2023
On the Money

On The Money: Covid karma, Taylor Swift, and more

It's not every day that Taylor Swift is invoked in urban planning.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Feb 2023
On the Money

On the Money: Northland 'mafia', CO2 and more

The rumours about Greg Miller being shoulder-tapped for the Auckland port board have been deafening, but Miller hasn't heard them.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Feb 2023