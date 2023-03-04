On the Money: Tim Boyd - he's back; James Lee - he's leaving, and more...

Moving on: Jarden's James Lee. (Image: Supplied)

Pushed or fell? The imminent and unexpected departure of James Lee as CEO at Jarden took many by surprise this week and raises questions about his project to establish the firm as a player in the Australian investment banking scene.While no one was willing to put a name to their views, the fact that Lee’s departure was announced barely a month before his end date suggests there’s more to it than the reason offered to staff, which was a desire to “spend more time with his young family” before deciding what to do next...