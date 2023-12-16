Menu
On the Money: Winston stompin’ in his Air Force One, Jarden's dreams, another waka and more
(Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BD)
Sat, 16 Dec 2023
Now if you look, and see lime-green Forces; it's KiwiThe coalition government hasn’t had much of a honeymoon and the ride got even rougher with New Zealand’s “Air Force One” breaking down over the weekend – again.Deputy prime minister Winston Peters had to be flown to Fiji by Hercules for his first overseas engagement since he assumed the foreign minister’s role. NZ’s flying arrangements and ageing aircraft have been a perennial source of embarrassment for successive administrations. No go...
World central banks signal victory over inflation is in sight
World

World central banks signal victory over inflation is in sight

The shift marks a turning point for a global economy labouring under high interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Business Advice

Fail File: Brent Impey, director of Devon Funds

Brent Impey reflects on disappointing moments his own decisions have caused. 

Victoria Carter 5:00am
Fail File: Brent Impey, director of Devon Funds
Investments Free

Money Answers: How to leave your children financially savvy

Children too can learn about money. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: How to leave your children financially savvy

