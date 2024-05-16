Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

A tech ladder for a climate hole

A tech ladder for a climate hole
(Image: Getty)
Mark Thomas
Mark Thomas
Thu, 16 May 2024
New Zealand must take a new approach to technological innovation if it is to avoid a multibillion-dollar bill for failing to meet its international emissions reduction targets.If NZ had to pay the bill today to meet the 2030 emissions targets it has signed up to, it is estimated that it would cost $4 billion to buy offshore carbon offsets.This represents the “gap” between NZ's commitment and its current progress rate, which is growing.Yet up to 42% of these targets could be achieved through digital innovation.'Gap'The Cl...
Irish lessons – Tech's place in NZ's future
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Irish lessons – Tech's place in NZ's future

Primary exports can only take an economy so far.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Economy

NZ's uneven economic struggle

Auckland's doing all right; Wellington and Gisborne, not so much.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
NZ's uneven economic struggle
Law & Regulation

Offshore wind companies accused of hostile bid for miner's seabed rights

Prospective generators warn of investor flight if Taranaki seabed mining is consented.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Offshore wind companies accused of hostile bid for miner's seabed rights

More Opinion

Google’s AI-driven search forces marketers to up their game
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Google’s AI-driven search forces marketers to up their game

Google’s overhaul of its vastly profitable search engine, driven by AI, is well under way.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Good on paper: flights of fintasy in the finternet future
Opinion

David Chaplin: Good on paper: flights of fintasy in the finternet future

The world could tiptoe towards the finternet in a “series of incremental steps”.

David Chaplin 15 May 2024
Keeping up with your privacy obligations
Opinion

Georgina Toomey: Keeping up with your privacy obligations

New Zealand law views privacy breaches very seriously. 

Georgina Toomey 15 May 2024
Finding the glue for NZ’s capital markets
Markets

Paul McBeth: Finding the glue for NZ’s capital markets

There’s more to NZ’s capital markets than just the main board.

Paul McBeth 14 May 2024