A third of NZ flood damages not insured – what needs to be done?

(Image: Getty)
Michael Bealing
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
A year after the major flooding events of 2023, sections of West Auckland roads remain closed and some homeowners in central suburbs are negotiating with insurers and the council.Meanwhile, many East Coasters are still in clean-up mode, having to completely replant orchards, re-establish access roads and fences and buy back stock after a year of poor weather hampering rebuilding efforts.Others are challenging decisions that have seen their unaffected homes categorised as uninhabitable because other parts of their property were flooded.The bigge...
US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady
World

US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady

Central bank abandoned formal guidance that had kept hikes on the table.

The Wall Street Journal 9:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 01, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: How to avoid being replaced by AI

With technologist and educator Frances Valintine.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
More Opinion

5G: A technology solution still in search of a problem
Opinion

Peter Griffin: 5G: A technology solution still in search of a problem

The lacklustre results with 5G offer a sobering warning for telcos about 6G.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move

If the 2023 KiwiSaver transfer season was slower, it wasn’t for lack of competition.

David Chaplin 31 Jan 2024
How to avoid wage underpayment in your business
Opinion

Georgina Toomey: How to avoid wage underpayment in your business

Wage underpayment is a serious issue that can tarnish your business’s reputation.

Georgina Toomey 31 Jan 2024
National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Will changing the trust tax rate also discourage direct share investment?

Pattrick Smellie 30 Jan 2024