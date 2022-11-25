AFT’s governance keeps letting it down

Chair David Flacks used to chair NZX’s disciplinary tribunal and governance committee. (Image: AFT)

AFT Pharmaceuticals is a fascinating company that’s been very clever in creating new products from out-of-patent drugs and marketing them in various formats from pills to sachets for hot drinks and intravenous use.The company has an obvious runway to growth globally and founder and managing director Hartley Atkinson is very good at explaining his long-term vision for the company.However, he’s being let down by a board lacking in common sense and good judgement.Certainly, AFT’s chair, David Flacks, ought to know better seeing h...