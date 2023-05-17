Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Are KiwiSaver cold calls out of order?

Are KiwiSaver cold calls out of order?
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 17 May 2023
“Would you enjoy proactively calling new clients to discuss their KiwiSaver or Managed Funds products,” the ad for the Takapuna-based firm asked.Of course, who wouldn’t?Required skills include an “ability to make outbound calls as well as cold calls to prospective clients”.Eh? I thought it was illegal to badger strangers to buy your KiwiSaver (or any investment product) as per this 2016 note from the regulator: “Cold calls from strangers about investment opportunities are not only sure-fire losers, but illega...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 8:03am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'
Policy

The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

Carbon scorecards, a $2 billion holiday debt, career moves and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

More Opinion

Five things to look for in the budget
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Five things to look for in the budget

A "no-frills" budget it may be, but the Treasury forecasts always provide coded hints for the future.

Pattrick Smellie 16 May 2023
Making the bad weather better
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Making the bad weather better

Weather is a bit of a national obsession in NZ, but it's probably fair to say we all wish we had less to discuss right now.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 May 2023
Are budget deficits back for longer?
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 15 May 2023
The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all
Opinion

Ian Powell: The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all

The pressure on hospitals is already intense, even before winter flu or an omicron surge.

Ian Powell 15 May 2023