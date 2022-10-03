See full details
Back to normal? No, let's get back to a better future

Craig Renney and Diana Russell
Back to normal? No, let's get back to a better future
Normal before covid-19 meant meant working hard and never getting ahead. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand faces a turning point in our economic history. We're facing a growing wealth inequality on a generational, ethnic and regional level, after decades of underinvestment in our social and physical infrastructure. For too long, the rewards of economic growth have been increasingly put into the hands of a wealthy few, while the negative consequences are being experienced by many. Last week, we opened up for consultation on our alternative economic strategy – Building a Better Future.The NZ Council of Trade Unions...

