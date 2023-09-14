Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government

Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government
National party’s tech spokesperson Judith Collins. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
It’s been the preoccupation of Judith Collins on the campaign trail whenever she’s asked about tech-related policy. The National party’s tech spokesperson usually recounts her visit earlier in the year to the New South Wales government, where she was shown a host of impressive digitisation projects. She now wants to see more of our own government services digitised, with artificial intelligence playing a role too. What exactly National’s priorities are for digital government services haven’t bee...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Where the bloody hell are the listings?
Markets

Paul McBeth: Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Red meat prices squeezed

Like dairy, red meat prices have been under pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Red meat prices squeezed
Law & Regulation

Developer Tony Gapes loses appeal

The judgment in the hearing held in October last year has just been released.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Developer Tony Gapes loses appeal

More Opinion

Where the bloody hell are the listings?
Markets

Paul McBeth: Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money
Economy Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 13 Sep 2023
Prefu: Looking behind the curtain can be unsettling
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Prefu: Looking behind the curtain can be unsettling

The books are in reasonable shape, as long as no one spends more.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Sep 2023
Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi
Finance

David Chaplin: Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi

The future of finance will be governed by decentralised finance, possibly...

David Chaplin 13 Sep 2023