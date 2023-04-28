Menu
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

NZR CEO Mark Robinson. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
A friend rang me on Thursday. He had been caught up in meetings all day but had heard something outrageous that couldn’t possibly be correct and he needed to check it with me. “Did New Zealand Rugby really just announce a $47 million loss for last year?” he asked incredulously.It was just the first call of many I took on this subject.Just to give this some context, on Thursday, April 27, at its annual general meeting at the Poneke Rugby Club in Wellington, NZ Rugby (NZR) announced the biggest single-year loss in the histo...
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions
Infrastructure

Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions

Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 5:45pm
Law & Regulation

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 2:45pm
Finance

Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 11:05am
The agriculture emissions pricing system is out of time
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: The agriculture emissions pricing system is out of time

We’ve got 440 working days to set up a system that allows tens of thousands of farmers to calculate and pay for their emissions. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
We need to learn from AI’s 'first contact' moment
Opinion

Peter Griffin: We need to learn from AI’s 'first contact' moment

The breakneck AI arms race will have numerous unintended consequences.

Peter Griffin 27 Apr 2023
The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats
Finance

David Chaplin: The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats

Simplicity won’t get quite the same brand heft with German DWS despite the leak-free bragging rights.

David Chaplin 26 Apr 2023
Let's have a smarter debate around farming
Primary Sector

Jem Traylen: Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 25 Apr 2023