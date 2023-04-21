Menu
Business of Sport: Stealth is the new Saudi strategy as cricket falls into its grasp

The ICC seems powerless to do anything to stop the Saudi T20 circus. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
Ever since the Saudis blew up golf with their LIV Golf series bombshell, we’ve been waiting for the next attack in what seems like a battle for the global sport’s soul.  Turns out they secretly fired it about a year ago – and we’re only learning about it now, thanks to leaks in Australian cricket.  And what we’ve discovered is that the Saudis have stepped up their quest to reshape world sport – and they have done it by dramatically changing their strategy.Nuclear strikes like the LIV Golf series reb...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore and featuring journalists Rebecca Howard and Victoria Young.

Ben Moore 7:18am
Primary Sector

National may have to change ETS legislation

The party has promised not to put agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
National may have to change ETS legislation

Paul McBeth: Share and share alike

The investment platform shake-up came, and now it's time for a shake-out. 

Paul McBeth 20 Apr 2023
Peter Griffin: Software makers told to offer the ‘cyber equivalent of seatbelts’

The software industry needs to prioritise banking security into its products. 

Peter Griffin 20 Apr 2023
Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon puts free trade with India back on the table – should he?

Our approach to India needs to be about more than just trade.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Apr 2023
David Chaplin: Time has come for ESG (in billable hours)

Lawyers weren’t really into ESG when it was just a hippies and priests thing.

David Chaplin 19 Apr 2023