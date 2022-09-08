See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Competitiveness and social licence priorities for our space sector

Peter Griffin

Peter Griffin
Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Competitiveness and social licence priorities for our space sector
A spectator waits before a launch attempt is cancelled on May 23, 2017 in Napier, NZ. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 08 Sep 2022
RELATED
The country’s first aerospace summit held in Christchurch this week showcased a thriving, innovative industry that nevertheless has big challenges ahead.In the space of a decade, a cluster of companies has emerged in New Zealand that according to Deloitte contributed around $1.7 billion to the economy in 2019 and directly employed 5,000 people.At its current growth rate, space technology and services will soon outstrip the wine industry in terms of its importance to the economy. One company, Rocket Lab, anchors the space sector with...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Health
Big ambitions for UPS’s NZ medical play
Victoria Young | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

UPS's Marken takes over Cedra Express. 

Property
Kiwi Property to sell Northlands mall for $160m
Brent Melville | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Sale proceeds will be used to fund the firm's mixed-use strategy, which includes a move into residential build-to-rent at at least two of its retail assets.

Sport
Paris criminal trial against All Blacks sponsor kicks off
Trevor McKewen | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Allegations involving the rich and famous of the sporting and business worlds will be flying. We explain who the players are and what it's all about.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.