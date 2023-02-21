Construction, carbon and the climate crisis

(Image: Getty)

The extreme weather seen in the past few weeks is just the beginning and we can no longer ignore the climate crisis. Decarbonisation must happen faster across all sectors – not least in the operation and construction of the built environment, which is responsible for 20% of New Zealand's total greenhouse gas emissions.Worldwide, buildings and construction contribute almost 40% of global emissions.The record-setting atmospheric river that lashed Auckland, Northland and Coromandel earlier this month was yet another reminder that we...