Deadline looms for advisers to license or leave

David Chaplin

Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Across the Tasman, if advisers keep leaving at the same rate, within five years Australia will run out financial advisers. (Image: Getty)
September 30 was a soft target, not a hard deadline, but about a third of New Zealand financial advice businesses missed it, anyway.Figures released by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) earlier this month show 66% of advisory businesses had applied for full licensing under the new regulatory regime due to take effect next March.‘Financial advice provider’, or FAP, applications lodged after the end of September might not be processed in time for the start of the full-licensing world, the FMA had warned the industry countless time...

Immigration
Skilled migrant visa category reopening
Staff reporters | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The government is lifting the cap on skilled migrant residence visas and consulting on a new points system.

Energy
Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Electricity Authority says the best way to deal with market power in the electricity sector is to encourage new investment in generation.

Primary Sector FREE
Pāmu plans for 'dynamic' 2023 financial period
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

NZ's largest farming group benefited from high milk prices and demand for red meat and forestry carbon credits.

