Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Financial weather report: nothing but green skies from now on

Financial weather report: nothing but green skies from now on
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Climate-reporting disclosure season kicks off for the first time next April under a cloud, as forecast by the Financial Markets Authority.“The CRD [climate-reporting disclosure] regime is novel, and the market has low maturity for managing data sources and systems for collecting and reporting on climate-related information. This may mean that not all information is available at the start of the regime,” the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) noted in new draft guidance aimed at clarifying the extensive record-keeping obligations of t...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

More Opinion

National's prison policy: real or virtue-signalling?
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: National's prison policy: real or virtue-signalling?

Fiscal discipline goes out the window again when longer prison terms are the goal.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Jun 2023
Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 26 Jun 2023
Why Hipkins visiting China is really about NZ politics
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Why Hipkins visiting China is really about NZ politics

The prime minister has always been domestically focused; this trip is no exception.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Jun 2023
What we can learn from a Samsung Galaxy mobile
Economy

Warren Couillault: What we can learn from a Samsung Galaxy mobile

We can learn a lot from how other countries have overhauled their economies.

Warren Couillault 24 Jun 2023