For a while, I became Emily in Paris

After his Facebook page was hacked, Peter Griffin became Lily Collins, the star of Emily in Paris. (Image: Getty)

Parliament’s passing of the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill last month counts as one of the few significant policy developments in the digital space during the Ardern-Hipkins tenure.In development for over two years and not likely to come into effect until July 2024, the bill outlines a new regulatory framework governing how secure digital identity services are provided in New Zealand.I’ve been thinking a lot about digital identity lately after I tapped on the Facebook app on my phone one morning in early March and fo...