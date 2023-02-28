Gamekeeper turns poacher? Cam Wallace's Qantas move

Cam Wallace and Greg Foran - now competitors (Images: Supplied)

It would be too strong to say that Cam Wallace lives in people’s heads in the upper echelons of Air New Zealand.But it’s not too far wrong.When the national carrier cops a spot of unexpected bad news coverage, it’s not uncommon for feelers to go out to test the source. The antennae are perpetually up for unwelcome, behind-the-bikeshed contributions they suspect could have come from Wallace, who was pipped for the top job by Greg Foran, the expatriate former Walmart CEO.Let's just say, the pair did not get on.So the announc...