Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Getting real about the coming recession

Getting real about the coming recession
As home values sink and mortgage costs rise, an economy based on housing wealth faces recession. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
For some unknown reason, one of the scariest sentences in last week’s financial stability report from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand seemed to attract very little attention.In a box to the side of the official commentary, the central bank observed that if residential mortgage rates were to reach a prevailing rate of 7%, “46% of 2021’s mortgage borrowers would need to spend at least half of their after-tax income on interest payments”.In other words, nearly half the people who borrowed for houses at the top of the market...
Finance

Debt funding of Kiwi Wealth purchase should raise alarm

Fisher Funds CEO Bruce McLachlan says a report that US-based Bain Capital and Japan's Nomura were financing the Kiwi Wealth purchase "doesn't reflect the current arrangements".

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

A deal can be done on Three Waters – let me explain why

It all comes back to debt ceilings, but it shouldn't.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Infrastructure

Downer up 23% on strength of govt contracts

Downer EDI's New Zealand operations were the star of the show last year for the giant trans-Tasman engineering and facilities management group.

Brent Melville 6:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Reserve Bank is making stuff up and flirting with serious trouble

Inflation was already well out of control long before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Jenny Ruth 07 Nov 2022
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Does opportunity knock at the door of listed property?

When property stocks are valued below the cost of the replacement value of their assets, it's time to consider where the bottom might be.

Warren Couillault 05 Nov 2022
Opinion

The Economist: Global warming can't be limited to 1.5°C

The world is missing its lofty climate targets and it's time for some realism, the Economist argues in its cover story this week.

The Economist 05 Nov 2022
Infrastructure Analysis

Running down the clock on three waters

Is the government's apparent softening on three waters real, or is the parliamentary calendar going to dictate whatever compromise may emerge?

Pattrick Smellie 04 Nov 2022