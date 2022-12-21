Ghosts of inflation past

(Image: Getty)

Inflation was dead: to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that.Old Transitory himself had declared it thus not 18 months ago.“He’s such an arrogant prick,” Santa whispered under her breath on air. Of course, she was immediately sorry, tweeting a grovel.“I apologise. It’s not something I should have said,” Santa said, blaming her mother and elf issues.Several little helpers had, in fact, given notice recently including the head of packaging and handling, David Clark.“Who?” Santa sai...