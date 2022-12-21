Menu
Ghosts of inflation past

(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Inflation was dead: to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that.Old Transitory himself had declared it thus not 18 months ago.“He’s such an arrogant prick,” Santa whispered under her breath on air.  Of course, she was immediately sorry, tweeting a grovel.“I apologise. It’s not something I should have said,” Santa said, blaming her mother and elf issues.Several little helpers had, in fact, given notice recently including the head of packaging and handling, David Clark.“Who?” Santa sai...
Sharesies' new fee structure to hit small investors

Sharesies will hike fees, but offset this with caps and subscriptions.

Staff reporters 12:50pm
Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The report needs more detail but is an important milestone, says He Waka Eke Noa chair. 

Rebecca Howard 11:40am

Natasha Wilson: Covid isn't taking a Christmas break

More than 42,000 covid-19 cases were reported last week.

Natasha Wilson 5:00am
Jenny Ruth: Muddled thinking by Ryman’s board

Ryman Healthcare’s board has just been tinkering around the edges of the company’s debt problem rather than properly addressing it.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Pattrick Smellie: Holding your nerve: a guide to 2023

Coping with covid required stoic compliance. Coping with inflation and a recession will require different attributes: mainly nerves of steel.

Pattrick Smellie 20 Dec 2022
Ian Powell: A new health system can't fix what's broken in society

The core issues that will improve health outcomes for Māori have to be fixed by the government, not the health service.

Ian Powell 20 Dec 2022