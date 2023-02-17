Menu
Hipkins and Luxon fight a political cyclone

Sagar came home to find his house yellow-stickered and caked with mud. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
“It’s all gone brother,” that’s what Sagar *, a hospital orderly, tells me. Both he and his wife came back to their Henderson house to find their every possession destroyed. Water from a stream 150 metres away overflowed and turned into a metre-high river running through their home. The couple were on holiday in India and packed their possessions into the garage so they could rent the house out while they were away. Unfortunately, those possessions were on the floor of the garage when the floods came, which is...
Environment

Predator Free 2050 too narrowly focused

Too many pest species, including deer, pigs and goats, are being ignored.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Media

A fantastic creative vein runs through NZ

The CEO of global ad agency TBWA says NZ creatives punch above their weight.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Analysts said Contact’s mass market tariff has increased on average by 10% in the three months from November 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

Opinion

Linda Clark: We all know what happened next

The way and where New Zealanders use land is one of the most important debates we should be having.

Linda Clark 5:00am
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We have to rethink risk after cyclone

Catastrophic damage caused by extreme weather is on the rise. Policies to invest in managing that risk are long overdue.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Feb 2023
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Facebook boss: this is how we’ll meet the TikTok threat

You can expect Facebook to up its game in trying to attract creators to the platform.

Peter Griffin 16 Feb 2023
Rebecca Howard: It's not about oats versus dairy; they aren't the same

Oat milk isn't the same as dairy but it does have a place. 

Rebecca Howard 16 Feb 2023