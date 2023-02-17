Hipkins and Luxon fight a political cyclone

Sagar came home to find his house yellow-stickered and caked with mud. (Image: Supplied)

“It’s all gone brother,” that’s what Sagar *, a hospital orderly, tells me. Both he and his wife came back to their Henderson house to find their every possession destroyed. Water from a stream 150 metres away overflowed and turned into a metre-high river running through their home. The couple were on holiday in India and packed their possessions into the garage so they could rent the house out while they were away. Unfortunately, those possessions were on the floor of the garage when the floods came, which is...