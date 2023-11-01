Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Hobson, Jarden wake up wealth management

Hobson, Jarden wake up wealth management
Warren Couillault, Hobson Wealth's executive director. (Image: Supplied)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
After a sleepy period dating back to when the New Zealand stock exchange put QuayStreet to bed last November, the NZ wealth management sector has woken up this week to a couple of rumoured merger deals.Firstly, in a sale that has reportedly been in the offing for some time, industry insiders suggest Forsyth Barr is in the box seat to buy the mid-tier player Hobson Wealth.Hobson has more than $4 billion in assets under management with 35 financial advisers under its wing but flies below the shadow of the big three broker-based wealth firms &ndas...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report
Finance

Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report

The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Economy

Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’

The official unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the year to Sept 30, from 3.6% previously.The new figure released on Wednesday came as high interest rates put the squeeze on the economy.The employment rate fell to 69.1% from a high of 69.8% last quarter.But that rate is still high...

Staff reporters 11:35am
Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 01, 2023

More Opinion

It's time to make peace with risk
Opinion

Julia Jones: It's time to make peace with risk

When the world is shaken up, we shouldn't cling to the illusion of certainty.

Julia Jones 5:00am
Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way

Luxon has been singing Frank Sinatra all week.

Dileepa Fonseka 30 Oct 2023
It's time to make KiwiSavers fly and other dreams
Opinion

Warren Couillault: It's time to make KiwiSavers fly and other dreams

There's too much regulation in the financial world already.

Warren Couillault 28 Oct 2023
Business of Sport: All is not what it seems with rugby 'Nations Whatever'
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: All is not what it seems with rugby 'Nations Whatever'

World Rugby slammed the hyperbole machine into overdrive this week.

Trevor McKewen 27 Oct 2023