Opinion

How to respond to the recession ahead for NZ

Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Cash is king in a recession. (Image: Depositphotos)
A recession looks to be around the corner. There will be some positives from it, as well as destruction.  The former is not talked about. With inflation pressures strong, potentially persistent, and inflation expectations at risk of climbing higher, a hard landing for the global and New Zealand economy looks hard to escape. It is a poisoned chalice environment. Inflation is households’ biggest concern. The economic price to contain it will not be cheap.Expectations for interest rates continue to climb, and the latest U...

