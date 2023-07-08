Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

If you lived on Mars, would you invest in F&P Healthcare?

If you lived on Mars, would you invest in F&P Healthcare?
What on Earth would you invest in if you lived on Mars? (Image: Unsplash)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 08 Jul 2023
It's said that asset allocation is an investor's most important decision.Asset allocation is the process fund managers and private wealth advisers use to balance risk and return, by spreading an investment portfolio's assets across the three main asset classes: equities, fixed-income, and cash (and sometimes alternative investments).Each has different levels of risk and return, so each will behave differently over time and so will different combinations of the three. It's the end of the second quarter, and we're now hal...
On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more
On the Money

On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more

For King and Country, trying not to be a creep, switching food bags for banks and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Business Advice

The Fail File: Victoria Carter

You can learn from failing, says Victoria Carter in the first of a new series on failure.

Victoria Carter 5:00am
The Fail File: Victoria Carter
Bloomberg

Birkenstock owner considers IPO at $9.7 billion-plus value

The US IPO market is showing signs of emerging from a deep slump

Bloomberg 5:00am
Birkenstock owner considers IPO at $9.7 billion-plus value

More Opinion

Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?
Markets Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?

,

Frances Cook 5:00am
NRL’s ‘unholy row’ with its players could cost it big time
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: NRL’s ‘unholy row’ with its players could cost it big time

No players’ association has ever pulled the “media ban” card before.

Trevor McKewen 07 Jul 2023
You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation

We're likely to see more firms cost-cutting, leading to more jobless.

Cameron Bagrie 07 Jul 2023
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 06 Jul 2023