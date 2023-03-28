Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Inflation – is it time to shift the goalposts?

Inflation – is it time to shift the goalposts?
Is this goal the right one? It's time to reconsider. (Image: Unsplash)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
How long before we start having a debate about shifting the goalposts and having a looser inflation target?Expect the debate to start in earnest as the economic and social costs of taming inflation become more pronounced. The real interest-rate pain is still around the corner because almost half of homeowners' mortgages are due to be refinanced in the coming year. Central banks have spent decades building credibility, so shifting the target would be a serious threat to that credibility. Moving the goalposts would be seen as a...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

More Opinion

Inflation winners and breaking things
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023
Tackling slash with biodiversity credits
Primary Sector

Heidi Bendikson: Tackling slash with biodiversity credits

Cyclone Gabrielle exposed the need for new approaches to land use that assist with climate change. Biodiversity credits are one potential avenue of attack.

Heidi Bendikson 27 Mar 2023
Education assumes its rightful place
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Education assumes its rightful place

A 'back to basics' curriculum can get pretty basic, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be debated.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Mar 2023
It's hard for banks to come back after losing 'trust and confidence'
Opinion

Warren Couillault: It's hard for banks to come back after losing 'trust and confidence'

There’s been more action this week in global banks while the Swiss hopefully shored up the European Union's banking system.

Warren Couillault 25 Mar 2023