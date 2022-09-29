See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion Exclusive

Is it just hot air? Methane meets politics in NZ's climate policy

Adrian Macey and Dave Frame

Adrian Macey and Dave Frame
Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Is it just hot air? Methane meets politics in NZ's climate policy
Debate about reducing methane emissions has been stunted by a fear of looking like we’re pandering to farmers. (Image: Getty)
Adrian Macey and Dave Frame
Adrian Macey and Dave Frame
Thu, 29 Sep 2022
RELATED
In the third in this five-part analysis of New Zealand’s climate-change policy, former climate change negotiator Adrian Macey and climate scientist Dave Frame look at how we measure methane emissions from livestock, and how our international reputation appears to have affected policy decisions.A fundamental issue for NZ is the fact that the 30-year-old metric chosen by the United Nations to measure the different greenhouse gases (known as GWP100) is inaccurate for short-lived gases.It greatly overstates the warming caused by NZ’s me...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Politics
Beehive papers say there must be room for a view
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Government papers show officials were against fast-track consent to demolish and replace the old press gallery building because of architectural merit.

Law & Regulation
Kōura calls for couples to share KiwiSaver contributions
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Kōura hopes a contribution-sharing scheme would help close the gender gap in KiwiSaver by allowing a working parent to contribute to a stay-at-home parent’s retirement fund.

Opinion
Tech companies want to help you go green – at a price
Peter Griffin | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Technology can help to streamline the process of gathering and reporting environmental, social and corporate governance data and monitoring progress towards goals. 

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.