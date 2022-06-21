See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Is raising rates the wrong answer to inflation?

Jenny Ruth
Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Is raising rates the wrong answer to inflation?
ProPublica said shipping line margins hit 57% in the March quarter from single digits pre-pandemic. (Image: NZ Herald)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 21 Jun 2022
RELATED
Something tells me raising interest rates is the wrong response to the undoubtedly worrying high inflation the world is experiencing.Our own Reserve Bank started relatively early, hiking its official cash rate (OCR) from 0.25% to 2% between October and late May, and it will probably hike a further 50 basis points to 2.5% when it releases its next monetary policy statement on July 13.But it’s far from alone. The US Federal Reserve hiked by 75bps last week, its biggest hike in nearly 30 years and its third move up since March.Around the wor...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
Bets off for SkyCity’s casino boss, as high rollers disappear
Brent Melville | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

The SkyCity casino and hotel group is adjusting its payroll in the wake of a shut-down in its junket business and as it beefs up its compliance.

Law & Regulation
Law aimed at supermarkets' anti-competition covenants set to pass
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

In an unusual move, the select committee that considered the Commerce (Grocery Sector Covenants) Amendment Bill unanimously urged the government to intervene further.

Technology
KKR's Education Perfect unlikely to achieve earnout after $400m sale
Victoria Young | Tue, 21 Jun 2022

The statements record revenue of $10.26m in the three months to December 31, 2021, with a loss of $21.76m.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.