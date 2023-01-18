It will never happen: the top five financial anti-predictions for 2023

Nope, you won't see these changes any time soon, let alone this year. (Image: Getty)

Active-passive war ends with peace treatyThe decades-long territorial dispute between active investors and index-huggers comes to a sudden halt after representatives from both camps sign a treaty declaring the constant bickering is getting tedious and they’ve forgotten what the original argument was about, anyway.In a 50-page document modelled on the standard short-form fund product disclosure statement, the two parties jointly admit low-cost passive investment works OK sometimes, while active managers are essential for the functioning of...