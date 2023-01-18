Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

It will never happen: the top five financial anti-predictions for 2023

It will never happen: the top five financial anti-predictions for 2023
Nope, you won't see these changes any time soon, let alone this year. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Active-passive war ends with peace treatyThe decades-long territorial dispute between active investors and index-huggers comes to a sudden halt after representatives from both camps sign a treaty declaring the constant bickering is getting tedious and they’ve forgotten what the original argument was about, anyway.In a 50-page document modelled on the standard short-form fund product disclosure statement, the two parties jointly admit low-cost passive investment works OK sometimes, while active managers are essential for the functioning of...
Technology

HealthNow rides fundraise wave into choppy US waters

With its latest fundraising round a third full, the startup is hoping to be the next NZ company to make it big in the US.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Downunder shipping costs are still elevated

A flood of new container ships on order should increase industry capacity by about 30% compared to late 2019.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Economy

Inflation versus recession: who'd want to be a central bank?

Inflation and a tight labour market may keep the Reserve Bank on track but the risk of a deeper recession could spark a rethink. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: The new electricity future: coming fast

The electricity industry is changing faster than most people realise. 

Pattrick Smellie 17 Jan 2023
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Avatar sequel shows Wētā FX is innovation powerhouse

The second Avatar film is proof that the company is producing new techniques that give it an edge.

Peter Griffin 12 Jan 2023
Opinion

Michael Sherrock: Will it be a TINA turner or will fixed interest be simply the best?

For a while it’s been a case of There Is No Alternative. But now things are changing. 

Michael Sherrock 11 Jan 2023
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Five big public relations trends to watch in 2023

Expect a new election battleground on social media.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 10 Jan 2023