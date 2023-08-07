Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Kāinga Ora's Te Mātāwai social housing complex – finally, something is finished

Kāinga Ora's Te Mātāwai social housing complex – finally, something is finished
The new apartment block at Greys Ave was announced in 2018 and completed last week. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
Thursday morning in Auckland was more like something you might see in Wellington, deceptively blue skies paired with bone-chilling temperatures, but everyone at Greys Ave was there to celebrate something not often associated with New Zealand's capital: a completed project.  A piece of land that once paid host to a post-World War Two brutalist social housing apartment block formerly known as 139 Greys Ave now features a fully-completed Kāinga Ora building called Te Mātāwai, said to be the largest social housing complex in the count...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Forbar picks its listed real estate winners
Property

Forbar picks its listed real estate winners

Winton in the mix, on the prospect of residential market turnaround.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Infrastructure

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch mull ownership options for their ports.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ
Property

Airbnb hosts try to evade city regulations, from Copenhagen to Catalonia

Cities have come up with a flurry of new rules on short-term rentals.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Airbnb hosts try to evade city regulations, from Copenhagen to Catalonia

More Opinion

NZ keeping mum on future outcomes for kids and parents
Opinion

Stephanie Pow: NZ keeping mum on future outcomes for kids and parents

Healthy and happy children mean healthy and happy future employees.

Stephanie Pow 5:00am
The hypocrisy of 'ethical' investing
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The hypocrisy of 'ethical' investing

The impact of investing in certain 'unethical' industries is rather tenuous.

Warren Couillault 05 Aug 2023
Money Answers: Why won't the bank give me a bigger mortgage?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Why won't the bank give me a bigger mortgage?

More expert advice from BusinessDesk's Frances Cook. 

Frances Cook 05 Aug 2023
Shareholders whack boardroom glass jaw
Markets

Paul McBeth: Shareholders whack boardroom glass jaw

The time for agreeing to disagree is nigh.

Paul McBeth 03 Aug 2023