Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Luxon's boarding pass to power

Luxon's boarding pass to power
Christopher Luxon (right) is sizing up his coalition options. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
Christopher Luxon at coalition talks has been something akin to a traveller at an Air New Zealand self-service kiosk who insists on pressing each button slowly and won’t be rushed by impatient travellers queueing for a free booth.Luxon started this whole process by saying the nation would be treated to coalition talks as they had never been done before, hinting at something more corporate.And good corporate transitions are often more leisurely and orderly than political ones.  The quest for Luxon to take over at Air New Zealand start...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits
Infrastructure

Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits

Support of the airport could be limited as it approaches capacity roadblock.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted

Couple declared bankrupt last week. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books: what it’s like to quit your job and travel with family

Ever thought about quitting your job and travelling the world?

Frances Cook 5:00am
Cooking the Books: what it’s like to quit your job and travel with family

More Opinion

On earnings season, interest rates and bank bosses
Opinion

Warren Couillault: On earnings season, interest rates and bank bosses

Will NZ be one of the first countries in the world to cut interest rates? I hope so.

Warren Couillault 11 Nov 2023
Silver Lake and its growing Saudi connections
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Silver Lake and its growing Saudi connections

The tainted stench of Saudi money is infecting NZ sports.

Trevor McKewen 10 Nov 2023
We need a saner version of techno-optimism
Opinion

Peter Griffin: We need a saner version of techno-optimism

Marc Andreessen's manifesto is tone-deaf for the times we're living in.

Peter Griffin 09 Nov 2023
Crypto-eyes and the single money vision
Opinion

David Chaplin: Crypto-eyes and the single money vision

The NFT crowd takes the laser craze to new heights.

David Chaplin 08 Nov 2023