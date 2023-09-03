Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

National and Labour launch their campaigns

National and Labour launch their campaigns
Christopher Luxon helmed a US presidential-style campaign launch (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sun, 03 Sep 2023
The major launches of both National and Labour show smaller parties will play a much more important role during this election. Both Labour and National launched their election campaigns with policies and pledges with holes their natural allies in government could help fill.Prime minister Chris Hipkins launched his campaign with the promise of free dental care, which sounds universal enough but the holes were in the caveats: Labour will only provide healthcare to people under 30, 18 – 23-year-olds will get it by 2025 while those betwe...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
New tipping trend hurts those who most depend on gratuities
Bloomberg

New tipping trend hurts those who most depend on gratuities

The last thing restaurants need is other sectors soliciting tips from customers.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

What Tokyo learned from the tragic 1923 Kanto earthquake

Govt says there’s no end to preparing the capital for the next big disaster.

Bloomberg 5:00am
What Tokyo learned from the tragic 1923 Kanto earthquake
On the Money

On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more

Chris vs Christopher, San Fran's new owner, Heartland's loans and more.

Paul McBeth 02 Sep 2023
On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more

More Opinion

Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy

The rise of populism politics is becoming a plague.

Cameron Bagrie 02 Sep 2023
Money Answers: How do I find a financial adviser who understands wealth creation?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: How do I find a financial adviser who understands wealth creation?

Beware. Plenty of cowboys are out there claiming they know more than they do.

Frances Cook 02 Sep 2023
Stand by: earnings season good news might not last
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Stand by: earnings season good news might not last

If you announce something good, your shares are more than likely to sell off.

Warren Couillault 02 Sep 2023
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change

Independent review into the governance of NZ Rugby: “Change or die.”

Trevor McKewen 01 Sep 2023