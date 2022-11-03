See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

RBNZ uses spurious argument for involvement in climate change

Jenny Ruth

Jenny Ruth
Thu, 03 Nov 2022

RBNZ uses spurious argument for involvement in climate change
Deputy governor Christian Hawkesby said banks needed to look long term. (Image: NZME)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 03 Nov 2022
RELATED
Deputy Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Christian Hawkesby cited the fact that banks lend on 30-year mortgages as a reason why banks and their regulators need to focus on and plan for the impact of climate change.Hawkesby was answering a question about the Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) latest bank stress testing, which this year included its first climate-related test – banks were asked to test the likely impact of flooding from rising sea levels and from river and surface flooding.The central bank asked the banks to measure the exp...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
A2 Milk gets green light to export to the US
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

The US Food and Drug Administration says A2 Milk can now sell infant milk formula products into the United States. 

Retail
Countdown deal a stepping stone to a fair pay agreement for supermarkets
Jem Traylen | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

The living wage is spreading across unionised workplaces – but what about the rest?

Technology
Research into antibiotic resistance, giant fake carrot receive Marsden Fund grants
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

The winners of this year's $77.4m Marsden Fund awards for blue-sky research run the gamut from hard science to cultural research into taniwha and the socio-historical effects of Paeroa's giant L&P bottle.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.